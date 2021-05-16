A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Nashville-based quartet will give free concert today
The Nashville-based New Legacy Project will be live in concert at 10:30 A.M. TODAY at Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 1100 Elm St. Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, the group is best known for its intricate harmonies, Southern Gospel sound and homespun humor. There is no cost to attend the nondenominational event; it is recommend that attendees arrive early for best seating. Required social distancing practices will be observed.
Nezperce Community Center to meet Monday
The May meeting of the Lewis County Historical Society will be held at 1 P.M. MONDAY in the Nezperce Community Center at 602 Fourth Ave. The group will hold a short business meeting before sharing what each society has been doing. The program will be “Toys of the Past,” and the presenter will be Joye Dillman of Pullman, a correspondent docent of the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum in Washington, D.C. Attendees are invited to bring a toy of their own to share with the group. Refreshments will be provided by the Nezperce Historical Society. Masks are not required.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.