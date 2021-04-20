A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Christian rock concert set for tonight at Kamiah
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council, Youth Advisory Board, UYLC Recovery and the Life Center will host 7th Day Slumber, a Christian rock band from Dallas, for a concert at the Life Center, 4432 Highway 12, Kamiah. Doors open at 5 TONIGHT and the concert starts at 6 P.M. Admission is $5. For more information, contact the YAB Office (208) 743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
LCSC choir to perform music from Canada tonight
Lewis-Clark State College’s Concert Choir will sing a short program of music from Canada and by Canadian composers at 7:30 TONIGHT via livestream at bit.ly/3v95zPL.
