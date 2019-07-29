A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Learn how to use a telescope
The Moscow Public Library will celebrate Adult Summer Reading with stargazing from 5:30 TO 6:30 TONIGHT with an introduction to telescopes, stargazing and a Stellarium presentation by retired veterinarian and amateur astronomer Niles Reichardt. Stellarium is a digital planetarium. Attendees will receive hands-on experience using telescopes the library has for checkout. The library is at 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Presentation on early WSU professor set for tonight
A presentation by Donna L. Potts about the life of Nancy L. Van Doren is set for 7 TO 8 TONIGHT at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave. Van Doren was a professor and chairwoman of the English Department at Washington Agricultural College (now Washington State University) when it opened in 1891 until her 1905 retirement. Potts is professor and chairwoman of the Department of English at WSU.
