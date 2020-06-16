A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston Food Truck Night kicks off summer schedule
The first Lewiston Food Truck Night of 2020 is scheduled for 5-9 TONIGHT at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. A variety of food, wine and beer will be sold. There is no cost to enter. The band American Bonfire will perform starting at 5 p.m. No pets are allowed, other than service animals trained to help a person with a disability. More food truck nights are planned JULY 14, AUG. 11 and SEPT. 8.
