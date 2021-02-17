A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
League forum to discuss clean energy
Bob Pierce and Paul Kimmel will discuss “Avista and Clearwater Power — Clean Energy for Today and Tomorrow” at the next League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. The program will be via Zoom from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY. Pierce is Chief Operating Officer at Clearwater Power Company. Kimmell is the Palouse regional business manager for Avista Corporation, served as executive director of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and was a three-term Latah County commissioner. Login information is available at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
LCSC alum Wasson will read his poetry virtually tonight
Lewis-Clark State College alumnus and award-winning poet Michael Wasson will give a virtual reading of some of his work at 7 TONIGHT on the LCSC Humanities YouTube Channel. Wasson’s third book of poems, “Swallowed Light,” will be published this year. His first book of poems, “This American Ghost” won the Vinyl 45 Chapbook Prize. He is a 2019 Ruth Lily and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellow and a 2018 Native Arts and Cultures foundation National Artist Fellow in Literature. Wasson, who is of Nimiipuu descent, grew up in both Lenore and Lapwai, graduating from Lapwai High School in 2008 and earning his Master of Fine Arts at Oregon State University. Upon graduation, he accepted a job teaching foreign languages on the Koshikijima Islands off the coast of southwestern Japan. This spring, he will teach literature at Seikei University in Tokyo. More information about Wasson’s reading is available by emailing humanities@lcsc.edu or calling (208) 792-2297.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.