A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Zeus’s Friends Pet Network fundraiser is today
A fundraiser bake sale and food pantry drive for Zeus’s Friends Lost & Found Pet Network is set for 10 AM TO 2 PM TODAY at Bob’s Pet and Pond, 1035 21st St., Lewiston.
Floriade event set for downtown Palouse
The Bank Left Gallery, Bistro & Bakery and downtown businesses will hold the 16th Annual Floriade, interpretation of art through flowers and nature, from 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY. Attendees are invited to stroll through downtown Palouse for nature-inspired gifts, local art, farm-to-table food and gardens.
Holistic fair set for Lewiston
The LC Valley Holistic Fair will run from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M TODAY at the Valley Spiritual Center in Clarkston, 2702 27th St. Vendors will be indoors and outdoors, to follow state COVID-19 guidelines. Music and food will be featured at noon. Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are free. More information is available on Valley Spiritual Center’s Facebook page.
Juneteenth celebration set for Lapwai
A Juneteenth celebration and community-funded festival is set for 11 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at Lapwai City Park, 315 S. Main St., Lapwai. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the abolishment of slavery that took place in 1865. The celebration will have food, vendors and entertainment. Special guests include Drae Slapz, Gyasi Ross, Tai Simpson, Poodeezy, Bethany Montgomery and Imani Mitchell.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.