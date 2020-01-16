A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
ACLU’s outreach coordinator to speak during MLK celebration
Jeremy Woodson, outreach coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, will speak during the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration set for 5:30-6:30 TONIGHT in the Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center on University of Idaho’s Moscow campus. During this free event, Woodson, who has a degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota, will discuss the importance of collective solidarity and activism, as well as the importance of civic engagement through the writings of King.
MLK program begins today at WSU
The 2020 Martin Luther King Program runs TODAY THROUGH JAN. 23 at Washington State University, Pullman. (A full schedule may be found online at mlk.wsu.edu.) TODAY will feature a showing of the movie “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961) at 6 P.M. at the Compton Union Building auditorium on the WSU campus.
