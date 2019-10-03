A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Music professor will give fortepiano recital tonight in Moscow
David Kim will perform a fortepiano recital at 7:30 TONIGHT at the University of Idaho’s Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Kim is associate professor of music at Whitman College in Walla Walla. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and seniors.
Moscow author to give reading tonight from book on Vietnam War
Bob Chenoweth, of Moscow, contributing author to “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War” will give a reading, answer questions and sign books starting at 7 TONIGHT at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
