Tuesday Community Market set for Moscow
The Tuesday Community market will be held from 4-7 TONIGHT. Each week features live local music, vendors selling fresh produce, flowers, eggs, a variety of crafts and prepared food. The Moscow Brewing Company hosts a beer garden. The market is located on the lawn at the Latah County Fair and Event Center located at 1021 Harold St., Moscow, and is free to attend. For more information, contact the UI Extension office at agintern@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267. The market runs every Tuesday through Oct. 5.
Meet the Lewiston candidates and register to vote today
Meet the Candidates (city council, mayor, school board and Prop 1 for and against) video goes live at 5 TONIGHT in lieu of a candidate forum, because of COVID-19. It is organized by the Lewis Clark Valley League of Women Voters and the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber. The video is an hour and 35 minutes and can be found at bit.ly/3oeKtPM. The League of Women Voters have set up a voter information table at the City Library for the week before today, National Voter Registration Day. Voter registration cards, sample ballots, absentee requests and more will be available. League members will be available to register voters at the Fifth Street City Library entrance from 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY.
