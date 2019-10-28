A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Brexit is the topic for Moore honorary lecture
Leif Hoffmann, an associate professor of political science at Lewis-Clark State College, will discuss Brexit at NOON TODAY in Room 100 of Meriwether Lewis Hall.
Get Bach at Moscow festival
The Idaho Bach Festival 2019 begins today with all concerts on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. The Palouse Brass Ensemble will perform at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Administration Building auditorium. The cost runs between $4 and $6. The festival will run through Wednesday.
