LCSC sets Women’s History Month events
“Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX: Searching for Equity in Education and Sports” is the theme for events that will be held during Lewis-Clark State College’s Women’s History Month in March. The first event is the presentation “Working Toward Equity: The Successes and Challenges of Title IX” by Heather Van Mullem, an LCSC professor in the Physical, Life, Movement & Sport Sciences Division. This discussion will take place NOON TODAY in the Library TCC room. For more information on Women’s History Month at LCSC, contact Canfield at aecanfield@lcsc.edu.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss and Read Across America Day
Celebrate the birthday of beloved author Dr. Seuss and Read Across America Day with an afternoon of storytime, games, snacks and prizes at 3:30 TODAY at Schaut’s Marketplace in Garfield. There is no cost to attend. Additional information is available by contacting Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490, via email at garfield@whitcolib.org or visiting the library’s Facebook page. The Garfield Library s open Mondays from 1-6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
