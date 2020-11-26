A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free virtual Thanksgiving yoga class is today
The Moscow Yoga Center is offering a free virtual Thanksgiving class from 9:30-10:45 A.M. TODAY. All levels are welcome. Sign-up is at www.MoscowYogaCenter.com. Class attendees are encouraged to take a nonperishable food or monetary donation to one of the area food banks or the Latah Recovery Center before the end of the month to help families during the holiday season. The Moscow Yoga Center is located at 525 S. Main St., downtown Moscow.
