A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Winter market set for Pullman
Pullman Winter Market is set for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
Lewiston Civic Theatre’s ‘She Loves Me’ continues
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 P.M. TODAY and 2 P.M. SUNDAY at the Lewiston High School auditorium. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children. The show will run through Feb. 23.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.