Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ on stage today in Moscow
“The Tempest” by William Shakespeare, staged by attendees of the University of Idaho Summer Drama Camp, is scheduled for 4 P.M. TODAY outdoors at East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
Fiddle players will rosin up their bows tonight in Potlatch
The 25th annual Scenic 6 Fiddle Show is set for 6 TONIGHT at Potlatch High School. Food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for the regular price and free for children.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.