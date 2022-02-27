A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Courageous Kids Climbing to hold free skate today
Courageous Kids Climbing will hold a free ice skating event from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the LC Ice Arena, 1521 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston. There is no cost to attend for any child or adult with special needs. Skate trainers and lifting devices will be available to allow a shared ice skating experience with anyone regardless of abilities.
‘The Girls in the Band’ screening Monday at LCSC
A showing and discussion of the film “The Girls in the Band” is set for 6:30 P.M. MONDAY in the TCC room in the Lewis-Clark State College library. The 2011 documentary film looks at the untold stories of female jazz and big band instrumentalists, and their journeys from the late 1930s to present day.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.