A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bike Rodeo planned for today
A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bike Rodeo planned for today
The Lewiston Rotary Club’s Bike Rodeo is planned for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the old Shopko parking lot near Sportsman’s Warehouse in Lewiston.The event is free and features bike safety checks, bike safety tips, skill building, an obstacle course and games. There will also be a free helmet giveaway.
Downtown Tailgate will kick off at 11 a.m.
The Downtown Tailgate: Bites & Diggers is planned for 11 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at the parking lot shared by the Lewiston Tribune and Lewiston City Library. Attendees can purchase a “bites” card to sample bite size steak from a variety of competitors and vote for the best in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. There will also be a cornhole tournament, a beer garden, a tailgate decorating contest and the Colorado-WSU football game will be shown on two 55-inch screens. There is no entry fee.
Memorial butterfly release to happen at Lewiston park
A ceremony honoring the memory of those who have died in the last 2½ years and received hospice care from Elite Home Health and Hospice is scheduled for 1-3 P.M. TODAY at Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. There will be a memorial butterfly release as part of the event. Following the butterfly release, there will be light refreshments, face painting and coloring for children, and a live band that will play before and after the ceremony. The event is open to the public and there is no charge.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.