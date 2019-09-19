A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Fair festivities begin today in Lewiston
The 75th annual Nez Perce County Fair is from 10 A.M. TO 9 P.M. TODAY and runs through Sunday at 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The theme is “75 Years of Tradition: It’s a Diamond Jubilee.” Hours are 10 A.M. TO 10 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, and 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. SUNDAY. There will be a concert by country musician Mark Chesnutt at 6 P.M. SUNDAY. The cost ranges between free to $8.
‘Attend the tale’ tonight at LHS auditorium
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, continues at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students ages 13 through college and $11 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the theater box office at (208) 746-3401 noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or online at www.lctheatre.org. The show will run through Sept. 29.
