Phillips Farm Fall Festival set for today north of Moscow
The Virgil Phillips Farm County Park’s Fall Festival is scheduled for 11 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the park, located 9 miles north of Moscow off U.S. Highway 95.
There will be cider pressing, hay rides, live music and children’s activities, plus a grand opening of the new beginner mountain bike and hiking trail at the park.
Nonpartisan Get Out to Vote Rally planned for this afternoon at Lewiston
A nonpartisan Get Out to Vote Rally that is planned for NOON TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the corner of Bryden Avenue and Fourth Street in the Lewiston Orchards. All are welcome.
There will be speakers, food trucks and music, as well as opportunities for residents of Idaho and Washington to register to vote.
Valley Bluegrass Stage returns to Lewiston
The Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization will present its first Valley Bluegrass Stage in nearly two years TONIGHT at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theatre. Doors open at 6 P.M. and the music will start at 7 P.M. BearGrass, Pioneer Ramblers and Heartbreak Pass are scheduled to play.
Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for people 60 and older, and free for those 15 and younger who are accompanied by a paying adult.
