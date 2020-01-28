A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
People can sing along tonight at Guardian Angel Barn
Forrest Sledge will lead a hometown sing-along at 6 TONIGHT at the Guardian Angel Barn, 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston.
Women’s suffrage presentation set for Moscow’s Kenworthy
A presentation by Rebecca Mead titled “How the Vote was Won: Women’s Suffrage in the U.S. West” is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Mead is associate professor of history at Northern Michigan University in Marquette. The presentation is part of the “Seeking Suffrage Lecture Series,” a yearlong commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
