A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Food distribution set for Monday in Moscow
The Idaho Foodbank and volunteers from the United Way of Moscow/Latah County will distribute nutritious food boxes from 10 a.m. until all food is distributed MONDAY at the Church on Mountain View Road and Joseph St. The boxes contain a variety of dairy, precooked meat and produce items. The food is free, and no documentation or eligibility is required. More information is available by calling (208) 746-2288.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.