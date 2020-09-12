A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Farmers market set for Clarkston
The Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Moscow Drive-In begins tonight
The Moscow Drive-In returns TONIGHT, with “Arrival” (PG-13), at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center parking lot. The gate opens at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter on Stadium Drive. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and are available for purchase on Eventbrite.com or at the gate. Audio will be broadcast via radio. Limited parking spots will be available to encourage social distancing. Guests must stay in their vehicles or in the beds of their trucks, unless they are using the bathroom. No smoking, vaping or alcohol is allowed. Vandals Dining will offer concessions for purchase, and attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks.
