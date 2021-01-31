A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Live virtual readings of UI play ends today
The play “Her Sister,” written by Kendra Phillips, a Master of Fine Arts playwriting candidate at the University of Idaho, will be performed as a staged reading as part of “First Bite,” a new play workshop series by the UI Department of Theatre Arts. The free virtual reading is set for 2 P.M. TODAY. Those interested can register for the performance at www.uidaho.edu/HerSister2pm.
