A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston’s Pumpkin Palooza returns
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Pumpkin Palooza is set for NOON TO 4 P.M. TODAY. There will be games, candy, costume contests, a pumpkin roll and more.
Halloween festivities set in Pullman
Gladish Community & Cultural Center will offer a variety of Halloween festivities from 4-8 P.M. TODAY. The events are geared toward younger kids, with prizes, games and crafts. There will be a free trunk-or-treat in the newly repaved parking lot of the Gladish. Participants are encouraged to dress up and get a bag of treasures to take home. There will also be a Kids Carnival at the YMCA of the Palouse in the Gladish Gym. The carnival is free with a donation to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse (a list of suggested donations can be found at gladishcommunity.org/halloween), or $2 for individuals 12 years and older without a donation. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Admission includes pumpkin decorating, a Halloween craft table and six tickets to be used for the carnival games. Additional game tickets can be purchased for 25 cents each or five for $1. Pullman Civic Theatre will offer a haunted house for those 12 and older starting and ending in the gym. Admission for the haunted house is $5 per person. The center is at 115 NW State St., Pullman.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.