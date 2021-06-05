A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Community garage sale set for Lewiston
A community garage sale and tack swap is set for 9 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the 49ers Saddle Club, 601Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston.
Farmers market, theater events in Troy today
The first Latah Farmers Market of the 2021 season will take place from 9 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Troy City Park. The all-local farmers market will continue with a full roster of Latah County vendors on most Saturdays throughout the summer, culminating in an end-of-season market Oct. 16. Additional information about the Latah Farmers Market is available at latahfarmersmarket.com.
Also, Troy Community Theatre Fundraiser in the Park is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at the Troy City Park Gazebo. There will be an evening of music theater songs, comedic improv scenes, candy, baked goods, hot cocoa and 50/50 raffle. Admission is by donation and attendees are invited to bring chairs or blankets and warm clothes. Concessions will be available. Proceeds benefit the Troy Community Theatre.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.