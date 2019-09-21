A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is today in Pullman
The annual Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for TODAY at the Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead (near the Quality Inn parking lot) in Pullman. Registration is at 8:30 A.M. and the opening ceremony is set for 9:30 A.M. The walk begins at 10 A.M. The 3-mile walk is a family- and pet-friendly event, and is fully accessible.
Orchestra performs today in Cottonwood
A performance by the Idaho County Orchestra is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.