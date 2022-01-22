A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Rescheduled Polar Bear Plunge is today
The rescheduled Polar Bear Plunge is set for NOON TODAY at the Hells Canyon Marina in Clarkston, organized by Jett Vallandigham. The New Year’s Day event was postponed Jan. 1 because of ice around the docks, although that didn’t stop some people from jumping in anyway. Those who still want to take the plunge into the Snake River may do so today at the marina located at the north end of 15th Street in Clarkston. No pre-registration is required and there is no charge to participate. Vallandigham will distribute certificates to those who jump in. Those who did the plunge Jan. 1 can also get a certificate, Vallandigham said.
