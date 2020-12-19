A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Wreaths Across America ceremony set for Lewiston today
A Wreaths Across America ceremony is set for 9 A.M. TODAY at the large A-frame building on the east side of the Mountain View Cemetery Chapel, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Masks are required for the indoor portion of the ceremony, and participants should arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. Wreaths Across America is a volunteer effort to place wreaths on veterans’ graves each December.
Lighted boat Christmas parade is tonight
A lighted boat Christmas parade is set to launch at 5 TONIGHT near Hells Gate State Park. At least 30 vessels are expected to leave Hells Gate and cruise north on the Snake River toward Asotin before turning around and heading toward Clarkston along the Washington side. At the Interstate Bridge, the boats will turn and go back along the Idaho side of the river before congregating near the Lewiston Grain Growers silos and Southway Bridge. As the parade makes its way along the river, local radio station KOZE will provide live updates.
