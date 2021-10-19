A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow group seeks questions for candidate forums
The League of Women Voters of Moscow 2021 Candidate Forums will take place from 7-8 TONIGHT for the Moscow mayor race and 7-8:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY for the Moscow City Council race. Both forums will be streamed live. There will be no in-person audience participation. Questions for the candidates may be submitted in advance at moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com and should indicate to which contest the question is directed. Questions will also be taken during the forums through the Q&A option. Links to the forums are at lwvmoscow.org. Invited participants in the nonpartisan city council races include Melissa Cline, Shaun Dareshi, Steve Harmon, Hailey Lewis, Julia Parker, Jason Stooks, Gina Taruscio and Kyrk Taylor. Voters can vote for up to three candidates. Invited participants in the nonpartisan mayor race include Art Bettge, Jim Gray, Olivia Moses and Barb Rathbun.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.