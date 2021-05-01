A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Farmers markets planned in Clarkston and Moscow
The Clarkston Farmers Market will hold another plant sale from 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Clarkston Community Garden, 1440 Fair St., Clarkston. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Moscow Farmers Market and Renaissance Fair are scheduled for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. on Main Street from Third to Sixth streets.
Craigmont town yard sale is today
Craigmont will have its annual citywide yard sale at 8 A.M. TODAY. There are usually between 20-30 yard sales at various locations around town. In addition to the Lions Club Burger Barn in the city park, the American Legion Auxiliary will offer biscuits and gravy at Woody’s, and the Friends of the Library will have pies and other goodies at the community hall. COVID-19 safety precautions are suggested.
Mental health awareness month event begins today
Six community nonprofits are working together to host a virtual 5K for Mental Health, TODAY THROUGH MAY 8. Registered participants walk, roll or whatever they like for 3 miles anytime during May 1-8, and post a photo with their time to the Latah Alliance on Mental Illness Facebook page, and they will be entered in a drawing for prizes. Those interested can register online at bit.ly/3aTc9ly. A virtual kickoff event will be at 10 A.M. TODAY on Zoom. There is more information at www.lamiadvocacy.org.
