Lewiston Downtown Block Party continues today
The Lewiston Downtown Block Party, which started Thursday, will continue from 4-7 P.M. TODAY and 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. SATURDAY at 22 businesses on Main Street. The events are focused around restaurants and retail. There will be complimentary drinks and appetizers, chances at door prizes, discounts and more. It is a free event.
All Saints Catholic School auction set for this evening
All Saints Catholic School in Lewiston will be having its 47th annual A.C.T.I.O.N. Auction starting at 5 P.M. TODAY at the school, 3326 14th St., Lewiston. This year’s theme is “Country Roots and Cowboy Boots.” Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the live auction, dinner and games will take place on the front lawn of the school and the silent auction will be held online. Those wanting to register may do so by going to bit.ly/3oF5mS0. More information is available by calling the school at (208) 743-4411.
