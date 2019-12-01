A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Horse show is today in Lewiston
The Fall Harvest Open Horse show is at 10 A.M. TODAY at the indoor arena of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Classes range from ranch horse riding and reining, to Western pleasure and trail. The event is free for spectators, and concessions are available for purchase.
Mrs. Claus to give presentation about husband in Kamiah
“Dashing Through the Snow: the Evolution of Santa,” a presentation by Pam Laird of Kooskia in character as Mrs. Santa Claus, is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Kamiah Welcome Center, Main Street, Kamiah.
