Motorcycle memorial show set for Clarkston
Sign-in for the second annual Mac McClain Memorial Motorcycle Show is set for 8-10 a.m. with the show running from 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at Vernon Park in Clarkston at the corner of Sixth and Chestnut streets.
There is no cost for viewers and those wanting to exhibit their antique and classic motorcycles of 25 years and older. Awards will be presented for antique (50 years and older), classic (25-50 years) and the people’s choice. Those seeking additional information may call (208) 743-1913.
Collection return and rename celebration set for Lapwai
The Nez Perce Tribe will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the return of the Spalding-Allen Collection from 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce National Historical Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai.
The collection’s new name will be announced. Festivities include a parade and other outdoor activities.
