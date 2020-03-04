A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Women’s History Month continues with event at LCSC
As part of Women’s History Month events at Lewis-Clark State College, there will be a presentation titled “Visualizing Women’s Suffrage: Commemorating the 19th Amendment” about a public history project by LCSC history students at NOON TODAY at Room 112, Sacajawea Hall. Women’s History Month events at LCSC will run through March 21.
Live music set for Dahmen Barn in Uniontown tonight
Music by Birds of Play, Americana/roots, is set for 7-9 TONIGHT at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Band members are Eric Shedd (bass, mandolin, vocals), Alex Paul (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Jack Tolan (guitar, mandolin, vocals). The cost is $15. Beverages and food will be available for purchase.
