Tween Time set for teen center in Kamiah
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Teen Center in Kamiah will offer “Tween Time” from 10 A.M. TO NOON TODAY for children in third through sixth grade. There will be a variety of activities, such as making Valentine’s Day cups, decorating Valentine’s Day cookies and a mini-basketball tournament. More information is available by contacting the Youth Advisory Board office at (208) 743-0392 or uylctina@gmail.com.
