Renovation Reveal Soiree is tonight in Moscow
Renovation Reveal Soiree is set for 6:45 TONIGHT at Kenworthy Performing Arts, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A toast to the new chairs in the auditorium will be followed by a screening of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (NR, 1961). The event is free, but organizers request RSVP online at www.kenworthy.org.
Live bluegrass music set tonight at CHS
A concert by Lewis Clark Valley Bluegrass will start at 7 TONIGHT at the Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $5; those 15 and younger will be admitted for free.
