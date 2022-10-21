A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston Civic Theatre presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
The Lewiston Civic Theatre is ringing in the spooky season with a production of “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13), the first show of the theater’s 2022-23 season. The play will be performed at 7 TONIGHT at the old Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., in Lewiston. There will also be 7 p.m. showings Saturday, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29; and 2 p.m. showings Sunday and Oct. 30. More information and tickets are available at lctheatre.org or by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401.
LCSC’s Outdoor Adventures hosts Hike with Your Professors
Lewis-Clark State College students have the chance to get to know their professors and college staff a bit better with a Hike with Your Professors outing from 2-5 P.M. TODAY. This free 3- to 4-mile hike will explore an easy-moderate look at Hells Gate State Park. Those interested in participating and looking for a ride may sign up for a spot at bit.ly/3VNnkC8, or meet the group at the southern-most day-use parking area. Entrance to the park is $7. Attendees should bring water, wear sturdy athletic shoes and dress for the weather. More information is available by visiting bit.ly/3VNnkC8, calling (208) 792-2670 or emailing outdooradventures@lcsc.edu.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.
