Idaho Writers League virtual conference is today
The Idaho Writers League virtual conference, scheduled for 9 A.M. TO 10 P.M. TODAY, will include a full day of workshops. Author Jack Castle will be the keynote speaker. Conference workshop leaders will present on branding, fiction writing, entering contests to win, igniting creativity, making money with writing and poetry for everyone. Registration and additional information is at idahowritersleague.net. The cost is $55 for IWL nonmembers.
It’s the last day of the regular season for the Clarkston Farmers Market
The Clarkston Farmers Market’s last day of the regular season is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.