A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Dance the night away in Moscow
Salsa night is set for 6 TONIGHT at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. There will be a beginner lesson from 6-7 P.M., and the social dancing will start at 9 P.M. The cover charge for the lesson and dancing is $4. All ages and experience levels are welcome. No partner is required.
Final weekend for Lewiston Civic Theatre’s ‘She Loves Me’
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston High School auditorium. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children. There will also be a show at 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY and 2 P.M. SUNDAY.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.