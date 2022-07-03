A slew of Fourth of July celebrations planned Monday
Here are details about Fourth of July events planned around the region Monday:
The Johnson Parade in the unincorporated Whitman County town south of Pullman is scheduled for 10 A.M. MONDAY. The parade route includes a turnaround, so all the participants make two trips past the spectators.
The first Latah County Independence Day Parade, organized by Advance Idaho, is scheduled for 10 A.M. MONDAY on Main Street in Moscow. Following the parade, there will be a car show at noon on Fourth Street with food vendors available.
The Day of Fun in Vernon Park is planned for NOON TO 4 P.M. MONDAY at the Clarkston park, located at Sixth and Chestnut streets. There will be games and gifts for children, face painting, rock painting and bottled water.
The Albion Fourth of July Parade is planned for NOON MONDAY at the small town north of Pullman. The parade will be followed by a 4-H fundraiser lunch in the park.
An Independence Day picnic is set for NOON MONDAY at the Pataha Flour Mill near Pomeroy. It will be an indoor picnic with music.
The Lewis Clark Community Band will play patriotic music starting at 3 P.M. MONDAY at the Pioneer Park bandshell in Lewiston.
The All-American Fourth of July celebration at Orofino City Park will start with a Rotary barbecue from 5-10 P.M. MONDAY. The fireworks show will start at 10:10 P.M.
Pullman’s Community Fourth of July Celebration in Sunnyside Park begins at 5:30 P.M. MONDAY with music from the Community Band of the Palouse, followed by folk singer Dan Maher and DJ Goldfinger. The fireworks will start later in the evening.
The 37th annual Lewis-Clark Valley Community Spirit fireworks show is planned for 10 P.M. MONDAY at Adams Field in Clarkston. Spectators can watch the show at Adams Field or many other vantage points in the valley. The gates at Adams Field will open at 6 P.M.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.