A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Live poetry slam set tonight on UI campus in Moscow
The ninth annual “F-Word” Live Poetry Slam is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. The cost is $5.
It’s opening night for ‘War of the Worlds’ on stage in Lewiston
“War of the Worlds,” a recreation of the 1938 radio play, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. The cost is $15 for the regular price and $10 for seniors and children. Tickets are available at www.lctheatre.org.
