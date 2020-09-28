A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Virtual Borah Symposium starts today
The Virtual Borah Symposium 2020 runs TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY. The schedule includes a keynote speech at 12:30 p.m. today, “Faith vs. Fury: The Arguments to End the Nuclear Threat for Good” by Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, and the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, at uidaho.zoom.us/j/97746088280. The closing keynote address, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, is “The Culture of Power” by Kim Campbell, former prime minister of Canada, at uidaho.zoom.us/j/99250957441.
