Talking River Review sets workshop for writers at LCSC today
A Workshop for Writers will be held by the staff and advisers of the Lewis-Clark State College literary journal, “Talking River Review,” from 6:30-8:30 TONIGHT in the upstairs lounge of the LC State Student Union Building/Center for Student Leadership. There is no cost to attend this event to help aspiring writers.
Curry to give talk at WSU tonight
Award-winning journalist Ann Curry will receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism and will deliver the keynote speech at 7 TONIGHT at the 46th Murrow Symposium on the Washington State University campus. More information is available at murrow.wsu.edu/symposium/schedule.
