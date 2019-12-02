A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Christmas craft fair is tonight in Clarkston
The Asotin County Library’s annual Free Christmas Craft Workshop for children and their families will take place from 6-8 TONIGHT at the Downtown Branch, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Christmas concert is tonight in Moscow
The annual Christmas concert by Inland Harmony and Palouse Harmony Choruses is set for 7 TONIGHT at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Donations will be accepted for Heart of the Hearts in Moscow.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.