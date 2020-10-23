A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC’s ribbon cutting ceremony of Schweitzer CTE Center is today
A ribbon-cutting ceremony of Lewis-Clark State College’s Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center is set for 9 A.M. TODAY at 2947 Cecil Andrus Way in the Lewiston Orchards, adjacent to the new high school. Guided tours are set for 10 a.m. to noon. All attendees must wear a face covering and practice physical distancing during the event and guided tours. A virtual tour option of the Schweitzer CTE Center will be featured at www.lcsc.edu after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Lewiston movie theater reopens today
The Village Centre Cinemas at Lewiston reopens TODAY after it was closed for deep cleaning. Showtimes are listed at www.lewistonmovies.com where tickets can also be purchased.
Virtual classical guitarist recital is tonight
A virtual recital with Peter Fletcher, classical guitarist, will begin at 7 TONIGHT in an online presented by the Asotin County Library. Fletcher is a critically acclaimed guitarist and has performed annually at the library. His recital this year features music from the Baroque period to the 20th century. Register: www.asotincountylibrary.org.
