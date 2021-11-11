A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Veterans Day ceremony set for Moscow
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2905 of Moscow will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at the Moscow Cemetery TODAY. Flags will be placed at 8 A.M. along the south side of the cemetery by the Troy Road/Highway 8. At 10:55 A.M. a flag-raising ceremony will be held at the Civil War statue, weather permitting, and the commander of the post will make a few remarks. The flags along the highway will be taken down at 4:30 p.m.
Wreath-laying ceremony set for Moscow
A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 11 A.M. TODAY at the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building on the Moscow campus. The event will feature bagpipers, buglers and members of the university’s ROTC programs. UI President Scott Green will give remarks and will read a special passage from the university’s 1920 yearbook, “Soldiers Triumphant.” The featured speaker will be Capt. Price Lockard, the commander of the Navy ROTC programs at UI and Washington State University.
