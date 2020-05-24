As COVID-19 restrictions start to loosen, here’s a quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Art show scheduled for today at Dahmen Barn
The exhibit titled “Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” with works by painters Linda Hyatt Cancel of Colville and Beth Rimmelspacher, of Clarkston, and sculptor Theresa Henson, of Moscow, will be on display from 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. The exhibit may be viewed online at www.artisanbarn.org or at the barn, by appointment only, by calling the office at (509) 229-3414 or contacting curator Julie Hartwig at (208) 790-1716. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through June 28.
