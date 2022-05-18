A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Sick plant? Consult with Master Gardeners today at Asotin
The WSU Asotin County Master Gardeners will offer a free, in-person plant clinic each Wednesday from TODAY UNTIL SEPT. 28. The hours for each clinic will be from 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M. The clinic will be at the Asotin County Courthouse basement, 135 Second St., Asotin. Those seeking help with their plants may bring samples to the clinic or email photos to janice.reed@wsu.edu. More information is available at bit.ly/3sHIDrQ. The UI Nez Perce County Master Gardeners also offer a plant clinic each Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at their office, 1239 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.