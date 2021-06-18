A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Evangelist to give talk tonight in Lewiston
A talk on “looking up,” by evangelist Nick Hasselstrom with Cross Tied Ministries, is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at Brackenbury Square, Main St., Lewiston. Attendees are advised to bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be served.
Free summer movies begin today in Moscow
Classic throwbacks, suspenseful action and comedies will be center stage at the University of Idaho during this year’s Summer Cinema event. The Department of Student Involvement, in conjunction with Administrative Operations and Auxiliary Services, scheduled the free movie series. Half of the movies will be shown as a part of the Screen on the Green series on the Theophilus Tower Lawn; the other half at the Moscow Drive-In at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center parking lot (Lot 57). Each movie will start at approximately 9 P.M., primarily on Fridays, starting TONIGHT with “The Goonies” (PG) at the drive-in. Free popcorn will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. More information about the film series is at uidaho.edu/summercinema or the Department of Student Involvement Facebook page.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.