Sausage feeds set in Uniontown, Reubens
There will be a doubleheader of sausage feeds today, with Uniontown and Reubens putting on their events. The Uniontown Sausage Feed is set for 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. at the Community Building, Uniontown. The cost is $13 for the regular price, $9 for ages 6-12 and $2 for ages 5 and younger. The Reubens Sausage Feed is planned for 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M., with a menu that includes Genesee sausage and buttermilk and sourdough pancakes. The cost is $10 for ages 12 and older, $6 for those 6-12 and free for those 5 and younger, or $35 for a family of four.
‘Just Mercy’ movie screening in Pullman
A screening of the movie “Just Mercy” (PG-13) is set for 4 P.M. AND 7 P.M. TODAY at the Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
