Looking for lunch? YWCA soup fundraiser is today
The Lewiston-Clarkston YWCA’s annual SOUPport Our Shelters lunch fundraiser is TODAY. Tickets cost $25 and include a hand-painted bowl, soup, cookie, bread and a beverage. The meals will all be takeout; there won’t be any in-house dining. The deadline to order a delivery has passed. Those interested in the takeout option can order online or in person at the YWCA from 11 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY. The YWCA is at 300 Main St., Lewiston. The soup, which will be provided by various restaurants in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, will be served in a to-go container. Those who have questions or are interested in volunteering can email to tammyw@ywcaidaho.org or call (208) 743-1535.
